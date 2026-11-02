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ResidentialContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsCo-livingInvestment

DFI confirms sale of Mylo Living to Genesta

2 Nov 2026 | 07:34 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Danish micro living platform comprises an operating brand and a 350-unit asset

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