Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

CorporateContinental EuropeUK & Ireland

DFI in play as talks with potential investors begin

4 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Robin Marriott

One of the few remaining privately held value-add real estate managers in Europe is holding discussions with capital partners

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Metropolis, Urban

Olympia owners secure monster £1.25bn loan

28 Jul 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

Premier League confirms move to One Olympia

10 Jun 2025
Read

Fund manager launches €220m Danish micro-living sale

14 Oct 2024
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

DFI and Argo launch UK platform with £177m investment

11 Jul 2023
Read