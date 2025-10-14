Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsIndustrialInvestmentOfficeSouth EastTechnologyUK & Ireland

DFI kickstarts £500m industrial platform with Oxfordshire investment

14 Oct 2025 | 14:41 | London | by May Agaran

Private equity firm buys £90m Catalyst Bicester as seed asset

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Outdoors, Architecture, Building

DFI and Argo unveil 1m sq ft urban logistics platform

18 Sep 2025
Read
City, Metropolis, Urban

DFI in play as talks with potential investors begin

4 Sep 2025
Read
Head, Person, Face

Abel’s Greykite and Croft’s Martley team up for UK multi-let industrial assault

7 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Stoneshield seeks €500m of equity for Spanish science platform

18 Nov 2024
Read