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Co-livingContinental EuropeDenmarkNordicsResidentialInvestment

DFI nears deal for €100m Copenhagen flex asset

21 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Amy Finch

Stockholm-headquartered buyer to gain Mylo operating brand

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