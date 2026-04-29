NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

LogisticsContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

DHL in talks to sell €40m+ German logistics development

29 Apr 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny, Mira Kaizl

Bids reflect 4.9% gross yield

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Segro secures £53m of headline rent in first half

30 Jul 2026
Read

Ceetrus sells €40m French shopping centre to Iroko Zen

30 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

PBB provides Barings with €42m German logistics refinancing

23 Jul 2026
Read
Box, Cardboard, Carton

P3 boxes up €150m+ German logistics sale

15 Jul 2026
Read