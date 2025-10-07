LogisticsESGInvestmentLeasingUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East
7 Oct 2025 | 15:58 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco
Logistics giant to expand on former Biffa waste management site
Asif Aziz swoops for £300m Croydon resi scheme
Frogmore and Morgan Stanley agree £150m Notting Hill Gate Estate exit
Martin’s Properties buys seaside resort retail park
Logistics: no longer just about size and location
DHL signs for 100,000 sq ft South Tyneside shed
Oaktree seeks £800m backing for data centre business
Revcap signs new occupier at 125 Deansgate
Colt DCS appoints two senior directors
CBRE appoints Carl Potter to lead regional development team
Landsec closes £70m Bexhill retail park sale
Private equity firm launches £600m student sale
Back leverage demystified: what it is and why it matters
Newmark hires four big-hitters to finance team
Costa Coffee gives Colliers a shot
£650m airport portfolio split into sub sales
British Airways’ £400m warehouse portfolio rerouted
Shah on property: the confusion over Landsec’s many pivots
Regional offices are back in fashion – here’s why
GPE prepares £200m Fitzrovia block for sale