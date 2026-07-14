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OfficeBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlandsInvestment

DHS REIM acquires €20m Hague office

14 Jul 2026 | 13:46 | London | by Amy Finch

High-net-worth individuals pooled in share deal

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