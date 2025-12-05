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OfficeContinental EuropeDistressGermanyInvestmentRegeneration

Die Developer and Zech buy insolvent Essen office park

5 Dec 2025 | 13:23 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

Büropark Bredeney was part of Demire’s Limes portfolio

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