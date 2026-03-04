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Data centresAlternativesContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestmentPortugal

Digital Realty enters Portugal with Lisbon acquisition

4 Mar 2026 | 13:28 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Facility to provide up to 2.4MW of capacity

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