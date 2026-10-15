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Dils hires Spanish high-street specialist from BNP Paribas RE

15 Oct 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Edith Fishta, Lovelyn Tagalag

Estíbaliz Parra Arrizabalaga brings more than two decades of real estate experience

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