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Policy & RegulationResidentialUK & Ireland

Disastrous 24 hours for chancellor shows chaos rent controls would bring

30 Apr 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Treasury idea sends share prices tumbling, before No 10 rules out policy

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