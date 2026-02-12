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OpinionInvestmentOfficePolicy & RegulationRegenerationRetailUK & Ireland

Disastrous council property binge must face proper scrutiny

12 Feb 2026 | 16:15 | London | by James Lapushner

Spelthorne debacle shines a light on the need for greater transparency and accountability

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