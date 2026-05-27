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OfficeContinental EuropeDevelopmentDistressFranceResidential

Discounted towers, rising expectations: La Défense’s market reset

27 May 2026 | 15:15 | London | by Natalia Vasnier

With few office developments in the pipeline, Europe's largest business district is evolving into a more mixed-use area

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