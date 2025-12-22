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LogisticsCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandInvestment

DL Invest acquires €29m Polish warehouse

22 Dec 2025 | 15:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

40,500 sq m property developed by Panattoni

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