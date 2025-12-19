NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

CorporateCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeFranceGermanyLogisticsPolandUK & Ireland

DL Invest requests shareholders' meeting on ASLI wind-down 

19 Dec 2025 | 07:56 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Shareholder stresses that the board should refrain from taking decisions of an "irreversible nature"

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Home REIT advances corporate wind-down

17 Sep 2026
Read

Saba fails in bid to overhaul Workspace board

23 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

KanAm to start Leading Cities Invest fund wind-down

26 Jun 2026
Read

Schroder European REIT proposes managed wind-down

24 Jun 2026
Read