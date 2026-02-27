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Data centresAlternativesCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeDevelopmentPoland

DL Invest reveals plans for $1bn Polish data centre

27 Feb 2026 | 07:27 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

The scheme is the first for a joint venture with Boosteroid

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