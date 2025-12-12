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DL Invest reveals plans to stop Abrdn European Logistics Income wind-down

12 Dec 2025 | 14:42 | London | by Marie-Noelle Sbresny

New shareholder wants to rebuild platform’s portfolio to more than €1.5bn

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