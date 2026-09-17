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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandRetail

DL Invest seals €29m financing for Silesian retail parks

17 Sep 2026 | 15:52 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Hypo Noe provides five-year loan

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