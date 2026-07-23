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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandLogistics

DL Invest secures €146m loan for Polish logistics portfolio

23 Jul 2026 | 15:12 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Financing provided by Erste Group and Erste Bank Polska

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