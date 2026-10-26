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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropePolandLogisticsDevelopment

DL Invest secures €54m loan from BNP Paribas for Polish assets

26 Oct 2026 | 10:54 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Financing will be used for logistics developments

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