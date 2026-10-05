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FinancingCentral & Eastern EuropeContinental EuropeCorporateInvestmentLogisticsPoland

DL Invest secures €95m revolving credit facility from UniCredit

5 Oct 2026 | 13:27 | London | by Angelo Castillo

Financing extends to operating company DL Invest Group PM

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