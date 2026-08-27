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OpinionContinental EuropeESGSustainabilityUK & Ireland

Does it pay to decarbonise? The industry is asking the wrong question

27 Aug 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Sophie Chick

Ignoring the issues of sustainability will not make them go away

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