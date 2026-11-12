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ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Domicil acquires €15m resi complex from Wertgrund

12 Nov 2026 | 12:36 | London | by Mira Kaizl

88 units in Bergisch Gladbach will be marketed as condominiums

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