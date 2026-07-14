NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Domicil and PFA in talks to shed €160m German residential collection

14 Jul 2026 | 07:45 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Gemini portfolio generates €7.5m of annual income

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Nature, Night, Outdoors

Opportunistic investor trains its beam on €390m German resi collection

11 Jun 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Net Zero acquires German resi portfolio from Ares and Forte

9 Jun 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Tikehau and Forte confirm German resi portfolio acquisition

5 May 2026
Read
City, Architecture, Building

AEW confirms €100m+ residential acquisition from Patrizia

20 May 2026
Read