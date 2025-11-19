Green Street News - Homepage
ResidentialContinental EuropeGermanyInvestment

Domicil snaps up €30m+ Berlin residential complex

19 Nov 2025 | 07:12 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Investor is planning to sell the homes as condominiums

