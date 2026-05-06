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FinancingDevelopmentESGLondonResidentialStudent AccommodationUK & Ireland

Dominus and Cheyne bank £250m Standard Chartered loan

6 May 2026 | 07:53 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Funding to support ongoing conversion of 65 Fleet Street into an 875-bed student scheme

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