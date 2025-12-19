NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Dominus and Cheyne complete Ibex House purchase

19 Dec 2025 | 12:56 | London | by May Agaran

Plans for hotel conversion have been submitted

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Office Building

CA Immo sells Frankfurt hotel to Art-Invest

1 Oct 2026
Read

Cheyne raises £3bn real estate credit fund

24 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

Cedarstone and Cheyne win approval for £2bn Vauxhall Square project

10 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Berliner Fernsehturm

Ireit lets 39,000 sq m at Berlin mixed-use asset

7 Sep 2026
Read