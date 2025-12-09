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LogisticsRegenerationUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

Doncaster’s 420,000 sq ft Peglers factory hits the market

9 Dec 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Site was Kevin Keegan's workplace before football fame

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