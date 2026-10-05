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LogisticsInvestmentNorth WestUK & Ireland

Double delivery: £57m+ pair of Evri warehouses up for grabs

5 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Two Warrington assets let to parcel giant available in separate sales

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