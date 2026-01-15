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Policy & RegulationUK & IrelandResidentialPlanning

Doubts grow as planning reforms fail to spur new starts

15 Jan 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Alexander Peace

Increase in starts slows as approvals plummet to 10-year low

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