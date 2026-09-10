NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

PeopleFinancingUK & Ireland

Downing hires George Cotterell to lead commercial real estate lending push

10 Sep 2026 | 08:20 | London | by Guy Montague-Jones

Investment manager raises £500m to support debt drive

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

City, Architecture, Building

Hurlington secures £112m loan for Acton student scheme

10 Sep 2026
Read
Face, Head, Person

CWG's investment chief steps down

9 Sep 2026
Read
Head, Person, Face

Bankinter hires real estate investment banking head

9 Sep 2026
Read
Handrail, Lighting, City

From trophy to platform: why family capital is building hotels

4 Sep 2026
Read