NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

FinancingDevelopmentNorth WestResidentialUK & Ireland

Downing bags £249m loan for Manchester living assets

1 Sep 2026 | 08:01 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Bank of Ireland provided the funding for the Acer & Fernley scheme

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Car

Elite UK REIT locks in £50m Shariah-compliant green loan

27 Aug 2026
Read

Tech and AI firms power European office take-up in first half

18 Aug 2026
Read
Accessories, Formal Wear, Tie

Q+A: Federated Hermes on its strategy evolution and first European RE debt secondaries deal

18 Aug 2026
Read
Clothing, Coat, Accessories

Eastdil and Savills: how the two sides shape up

14 Aug 2026
Read