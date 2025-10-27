Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

Student AccommodationDevelopmentInvestmentResidentialRetailSouth WestUK & Ireland

Downing plans 300-bed Bristol student scheme

27 Oct 2025 | 15:55 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Proposals will redevelop an underused NCP car park

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Green light for Hammerson's Birmingham mixed-use scheme

23 Oct 2025
Read

Approval for Watkin Jones' Edinburgh mixed-use scheme

22 Oct 2025
Read

Union Property banks £23m financing for Glasgow student scheme

20 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, City

£248m London campus sale launched

20 Oct 2025
Read