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LogisticsBeneluxCold StorageContinental EuropeDevelopmentInvestment

DP World invests €48m in Antwerp logistics hub

6 Aug 2026 | 14:37 | London | by Lovelyn Tagalag

Temperature-controlled facility will span more than 55,000 sq m

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