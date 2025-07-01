Green Street News - Homepage
Dr Beckmann cleans up with new east Frankfurt HQ

1 Jul 2025 | 15:15 | London | by Mira Kaizl

Household laundry product manufacturer signs for 7,400 sq m in Frames office

