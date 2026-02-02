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LeasingLondonOfficeUK & Ireland

Dr Martens ties up 40,000 sq ft lease for new London HQ

2 Feb 2026 | 08:15 | London | by May Agaran, Guy Montague-Jones

Famous footwear brand agrees lease at Global Holdings' refurbished scheme

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