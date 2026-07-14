NEW! Infrastructure
Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
NEW Infrastructure News
About Us

Need help with your account or have a question about our products? Get in touch with our team.

View More

OfficeSouth WestUK & IrelandLeasing

Drone manufacturer swoops for Bristol office

14 Jul 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Harry Young

Company is developing autonomous support drones for Apache attack helicopters

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Request a Free Trial

Related Articles

Animal, Bird, Flying

Investors circle MoD’s £130m drone facility

10 Sep 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Deka completes €39m Warsaw office sale to drone manufacturer

22 Jul 2026
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Drone manufacturer hovers over €39m Warsaw office

22 May 2026
Read

Green light for YTL's Bristol office development

4 Aug 2025
Read