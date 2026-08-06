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OfficeLeasingScotlandUK & Ireland

Drum agrees 103,000 sq ft prelet at Aberdeen business park

6 Aug 2026 | 14:07 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

CB&I Asset Solutions signs at Caledonia House

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