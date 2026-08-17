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IrelandLogisticsUK & Ireland

DSV sells €70m Irish portfolio to US net lease specialist

17 Aug 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Off-market transaction structured as a sale-and-leaseback deal

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