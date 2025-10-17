Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsBeneluxContinental EuropeNetherlands

DSV strikes €330m Dutch mega-sale

17 Oct 2025 | 07:50 | London | by David Hatcher

Logistics firm agrees one of Europe’s largest single asset warehouse disposals

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Car, Transportation, Vehicle

DSV hires agent for 250,000 sq m Dutch warehouse sale

30 Jun 2025
Read
Outdoors, Architecture, Building

Catena buys €442m Danish logistics scheme

1 Oct 2024
Read
Electronics, Screen, Computer Hardware

Realty moves into European lending market

28 Aug 2025
Read

Realty targets first European shopping centre acquisition

18 Aug 2025
Read