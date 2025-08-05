Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeLondonOccupierRetailSustainabilityUK & Ireland

DTZ Investors completes run of City office lettings

5 Aug 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco, Chris Borland

Four new occupiers take a combined 7,500 sq ft at the revamped 1-3 Royal Exchange Buildings

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Asda nears £400m portfolio sale-and-leaseback deal with Blue Owl

4 Aug 2025
Read

Plans lodged for 1,000 homes at former Edinburgh paper factory

4 Aug 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Hangar

ABP agrees 158,000 sq ft Hull warehouse letting

4 Aug 2025
Read
Logo, Architecture, Building

UK listed propcos battle to cut costs

4 Aug 2025
Read