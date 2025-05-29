Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

OfficeInvestmentUK & IrelandYorkshire & North East

DTZ Investors powers up Leeds office sale

29 May 2025 | 16:15 | London | by Charlie Schouten

Stockford Anderson is running the sales process

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

City, Urban, Architecture

Former Yorkshire Water HQ floated for £11m sale

28 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Vastint secures another tenant at Leeds’ Aire Park

7 May 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Office Building

Leeds office take-up holds steady in first quarter

23 Apr 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Cityscape

£300m Leeds landmark in play

16 Apr 2025
Read