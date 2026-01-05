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LogisticsSouth EastUK & IrelandRetail

DTZ Investors snaps up £38.5m distribution park

5 Jan 2026 | 13:57 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

High Wycombe asset acquired on behalf of pension fund

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