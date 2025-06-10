Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Hotels & LeisureInvestmentScotlandUK & Ireland

DTZ Investors swoops for Edinburgh aparthotel

10 Jun 2025 | 07:52 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

Aparthotel comprises 60 rooms across basement, ground and five upper floors

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Architecture, Building, Clock Tower

DTZ Investors powers up Leeds office sale

29 May 2025
Read
City, Architecture, Building

Schroders Capital completes W Edinburgh hotel acquisition

29 Apr 2025
Read

Aprirose secures £16.5m London aparthotel refinancing

29 Apr 2025
Read
City, Apartment Building, Architecture

Super sale: £220m aparthotel business up for grabs

28 Apr 2025
Read