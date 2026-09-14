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HealthcareAlternativesNorth WestSouth WestUK & Ireland

DTZI strikes £60m off-market hospital deal

14 Sep 2026 | 08:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investor is acquiring assets in essential real estate sectors

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