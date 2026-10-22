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HealthcareScotlandUK & IrelandAlternatives

DTZi's private hospital investment nears £100m with latest deal

22 Oct 2026 | 16:15 | London | by Jessica Middleton-Pugh

Investor acquires Shawfair Park Hospital in Edinburgh

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