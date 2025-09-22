Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

ResidentialGlobalInvestmentLondonUK & Ireland

Dubai developer snaps up majority stake in Regal

22 Sep 2025 | 07:45 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Arada makes first investment into London residential market

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Apartment Building, Architecture, Building

QuadReal expands debt arm into UK with £2.5bn ambition and eyes Europe

20 Sep 2025
Read

Green light for BBC Elstree Centre revamp

19 Sep 2025
Read
Cafeteria, Indoors, Restaurant

Flex office firm seeks partner to build £200m platform

19 Sep 2025
Read
Person, Machine, Architecture

Global real estate secondaries market hits record high of $24.3bn

19 Sep 2025
Read