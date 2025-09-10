Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search

Co-livingIrelandResidentialUK & Ireland

Dublin co-living gem floated for €38m sale

10 Sep 2025 | 08:15 | London | by Chris Borland

Bain Capital and Lugus Capital exiting after converting former office block

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Law firm's Dublin offices hit the market

8 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Iput launches €55m Irish logistics sale

9 Sep 2025
Read

Prime Dublin build-to-rent asset prepared for €180m+ sale

9 Sep 2025
Read

Ardstone snaps up €79m Dublin resi scheme

9 Sep 2025
Read