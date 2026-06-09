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OfficeInvestmentIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

Dublin faces office shortfall beyond 2027

9 Jun 2026 | 16:15 | London | by May Agaran, Chris Borland

60% of anticipated completions in 2027 are already secured

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