Green Street News - Homepage
Advanced Search
Green Street News
About Us

LogisticsDevelopmentInvestmentIrelandLeasingUK & Ireland

Dublin industrial sustains Q3 momentum as prime rents rise

23 Oct 2025 | 08:04 | London | by Janaire Einstein Francisco

Savills predicts headline rents could reach €14/sq ft by year-end

Want to read the full article?

You must be a subscriber to our UK/Europe news coverage to read this article.
Please Login or Subscribe

Related Articles

Starwood locks in €500m Irish financing deal

9 Oct 2025
Read
Outdoors, Aerial View, Architecture

Tritax buys £27m park in first deal since London fund relaunch

3 Oct 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Warehouse

Private equity firm lines up €240m Irish logistics sale

26 Sep 2025
Read
Architecture, Building, Outdoors

Iput launches €55m Irish logistics sale

9 Sep 2025
Read